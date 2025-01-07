Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Live Fire Training [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Live Fire Training

    VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.30.2024

    Photo by Juan F. Jimenez 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    A firefighter prepares to enter a building during a live-fire exercise at the Blackstone Fire Training Facility on April 30, 2024.

    These realistic training scenarios are designed to help firefighters refine their lifesaving techniques and fire suppression strategies. This year, fire personnel from Fort Gregg-Adams faced multiple challenges as they worked to overcome obstacles and gain access to a secure industrial building, where a victim had been trapped.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2024
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025 15:36
    Photo ID: 8824778
    VIRIN: 240430-A-JH257-1003
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 2.55 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Live Fire Training [Image 6 of 6], by Juan F. Jimenez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Live Fire Training
    Live Fire Training
    Live Fire Training
    Live Fire Training
    Live Fire Training
    Live Fire Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fire Fighters
    Army
    Fort Gregg-Adams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download