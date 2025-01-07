Live Fire Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A firefighter prepares to enter a building during a live-fire exercise at the Blackstone Fire Training Facility on April 30, 2024.



These realistic training scenarios are designed to help firefighters refine their lifesaving techniques and fire suppression strategies. This year, fire personnel from Fort Gregg-Adams faced multiple challenges as they worked to overcome obstacles and gain access to a secure industrial building, where a victim had been trapped.