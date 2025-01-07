Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hayes, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, right, leads a tour for members of the Council on Foreign Relations, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. Hayes shared his role in extending U.S. global reach and the care required to keep the 60-year-old aircraft an effective force enabler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)