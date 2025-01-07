Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5]

    Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Anthony Hayes, 6th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, right, leads a tour for members of the Council on Foreign Relations, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. Hayes shared his role in extending U.S. global reach and the care required to keep the 60-year-old aircraft an effective force enabler. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    air mobility command
    special operations
    air refueling
    AMC
    USSOCOM

