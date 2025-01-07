Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Benjamin Johnson, 6th Air Refueling Wing chief of safety, left, discusses air refueling operations with members of the Council on Foreign Relations at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. As the 6th ARW chief of safety and a pilot, Johnson shared a unique perspective on how air mobility crews carry out their mission and the procedures that protect them in and out of the airframe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)