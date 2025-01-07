Members of the Council on Foreign Relations, pose for a photo in front of a 6th Air Refueling Wing KC-135 Stratotanker at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. The U.S. Special Operations Command-led tour served as an opportunity for key industry partners to see the strategic impact of MacDill AFB on the local and global scale. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8824564
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-IA158-1005
|Resolution:
|8094x5396
|Size:
|3.94 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.