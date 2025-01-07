Members of the Council on Foreign Relations, participate in a tour of MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. The U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM)-led tour focused on the strategic impact of U.S. operations across the globe, focusing on the mutually beneficial partnership between USSOCOM and Air Mobility Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 09:19
|Photo ID:
|8824566
|VIRIN:
|250107-F-IA158-1066
|Resolution:
|7686x4323
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.