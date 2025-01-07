Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB

    Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    6th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the Council on Foreign Relations, discuss the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission with U.S. Air Force Capt. Elijah Bruning, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. Bruning, alongside a boom operator, crew chief and safety representative, showcased the air refueling mission and discussed the importance of U.S. global reach with key industry partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.08.2025
    Photo ID: 8824565
    VIRIN: 250107-F-IA158-1022
    Resolution: 6858x3858
    Size: 2.47 MB
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
