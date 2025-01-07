Members of Council on Foreign Relations tour MacDill AFB

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Council on Foreign Relations, discuss the 6th Air Refueling Wing’s mission with U.S. Air Force Capt. Elijah Bruning, 91st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Jan. 7, 2024. Bruning, alongside a boom operator, crew chief and safety representative, showcased the air refueling mission and discussed the importance of U.S. global reach with key industry partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Foster)