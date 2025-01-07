USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250107-N-TD381-1454 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) - An F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Stingers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 113, recovers on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway con-ducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)