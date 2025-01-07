250107-N-TD381-1435 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) - An F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Bounty Hunters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 2, recovers on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway con-ducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8824484
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-TD381-1435
|Resolution:
|6985x4366
|Size:
|2.43 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.