250107-N-TD381-1089 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) - An MH-60R Seahawk, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is under-way conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8824443
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-TD381-1089
|Resolution:
|6381x4254
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea [Image 10 of 10], by PO3 Isaiah Goessl, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.