USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250107-N-TD381-1092 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) - An MH-60R Seahawk, left, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, and an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is under-way conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)