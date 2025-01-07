USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

250107-N-TD381-1092 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) - An MH-60R Seahawk, left, assigned to the “Blue Hawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 78, and an MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 4, land on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is under-way conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|01.08.2025 03:58
|Photo ID:
|8824445
|VIRIN:
|250107-N-TD381-1092
|Resolution:
|8192x4608
|Size:
|1.91 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
