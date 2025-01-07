USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Routine Flight Operations in the South China Sea

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250107-N-TD381-1348 SOUTH CHINA SEA (Jan. 7, 2025) – Sailors conduct pre-flight checks on an E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, assigned to the “Black Eagles” of Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 113, aboard the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier (CVN 70), Jan. 7, 2025. Vinson, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group ONE, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Isaiah B. Goessl)