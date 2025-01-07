Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol

Former President Jimmy Carter lay in repose at the U.S. Capitol, Washington D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Troutman)
