Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol

U.S. Military senior leaders paid their respects to former President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol, Washington D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Troutman)