Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris salute President Jimmy Carter's casket at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Troutman)