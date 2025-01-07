Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol [Image 5 of 6]

    Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    Joint Task Force-National Capital Region

    Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris salute President Jimmy Carter's casket at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    VIRIN: 250107-D-NR779-1292
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
