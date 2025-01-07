Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Family members of former President Jimmy Carter paid their respects at the U.S. Capitol, Washington D.C., Jan 7, 2024. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Troutman)