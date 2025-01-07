Former President Jimmy Carter Ceremony at U.S. Capitol

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered a eulogy for President Jimmy Carter at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 7, 2025. Carter, who was also a 2002 Nobel Peace Prize recipient for his humanitarian efforts, passed away on December 29, 2024, at his home in Plains, Georgia, at the age of 100. (DoD photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Aaron Troutman)