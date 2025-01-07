CNO Attends Armed Forces Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brian Newberry, U.S. Naval Academy football head coach, speaks to the football team after winning the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx., where the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen defeated the University of Oklahoma Sooners, Dec. 27. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon)