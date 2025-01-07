Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CNO Attends Armed Forces Bowl [Image 3 of 6]

    CNO Attends Armed Forces Bowl

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    12.27.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Chief of Naval Operations

    Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti administers the oath of enlistment to future Sailors, during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx., where the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen play the University of Oklahoma Sooners, Dec. 27. While at the game, Franchetti was awarded the Great American Patriot award. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon)

