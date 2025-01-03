CNO Attends Armed Forces Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The captains of the U.S. Naval Academy football team prepare to take the field prior to the coin toss of the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx. The U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen defeated the University of Oklahoma Sooners 21-20, Dec. 27. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon)