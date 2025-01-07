CNO Attends Armed Forces Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti visits with the Navy recruiters and future Sailors during the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx., where the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen play the University of Oklahoma Sooners, Dec. 27. While at the game, Franchetti was awarded the Great American Patriot award. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon)