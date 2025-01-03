CNO Attends Armed Forces Bowl

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti and Vice Adm. Yvette Davids, superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy, attend the Armed Forces Bowl at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Tx., to watch the U.S. Naval Academy Midshipmen play the University of Oklahoma Sooners, Dec. 27. While at the game, Franchetti was awarded the Great American Patriot award. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Jarred Reid-Dixon)