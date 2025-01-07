Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years [Image 5 of 5]

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Elizabeth Czachowski, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station information, tickets and travel recreation aid, provides ticketing info to a client at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS fitness center, Pennsylvania, Aug. 26, 2024. Services provided by the ITT office include travel planning assistance, information about local attractions and discounted tickets to a wide range of attractions and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 8823961
    VIRIN: 240826-F-KE594-1013
    Resolution: 5460x3633
    Size: 5.28 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

