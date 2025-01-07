Elizabeth Czachowski, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station information, tickets and travel recreation aid, provides ticketing info to a client at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS fitness center, Pennsylvania, Aug. 26, 2024. Services provided by the ITT office include travel planning assistance, information about local attractions and discounted tickets to a wide range of attractions and events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years
