Jeff Stearns, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station exercise physiologist, right, provides a briefing to Steel Airmen at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS fitness center, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2024. One of Stearns' various duties includes facilitating fitness testing for Steel Airmen in order to maintain deployment and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)
|09.08.2024
|01.07.2025 12:12
|8823957
|240908-F-KE594-1015
|5686x3783
|2.21 MB
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|2
|0
911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years
