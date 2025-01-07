Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years [Image 1 of 5]

    911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years

    PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Jeff Stearns, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station exercise physiologist, right, provides a briefing to Steel Airmen at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS fitness center, Pennsylvania, Sept. 8, 2024. One of Stearns' various duties includes facilitating fitness testing for Steel Airmen in order to maintain deployment and mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 12:12
    Photo ID: 8823957
    VIRIN: 240908-F-KE594-1015
    Resolution: 5686x3783
    Size: 2.21 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    This work, 911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Timothy Leddick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    DOD
    AFRC
    fitness
    911th AW
    Citizen Airman
    Steel Airmen

