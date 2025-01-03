911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A photo of the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station fitness center's cardio room, Aug. 26, 2024. Pittsburgh IAP ARS's fitness center was recognized over the course of several years as being awarded the A1 Fitness and Sports Program of the Year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)