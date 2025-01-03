911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years

For the second year in a row, the 911th Fitness Center was honored as the Air Force Reserve Command’s Fitness & Sports Program of the Year, receiving the award in November at the Athletic Business Show in New Orleans. This prestigious recognition highlights the center's continuous commitment to improving health and wellness for members of the 911th Airlift Wing.



Throughout the year, the center conducted 1,325 physical fitness assessments and trained more than 60 physical training liaisons, contributing to the wing’s fitness testing success rate surpassing 90%.

The center continues to run its Strive 365 program, designed to help Steel Airmen adopt and maintain healthier lifestyles. This initiative combines efforts from the fitness center’s exercise physiologists, the Steel Airmen Support Team, and Perksburgh Café.



To engage the base population, the center hosted several events, including weekly 3K runs, quarterly trail runs in partnership with Outdoor Immersion, the Murph Challenge, the Bataan Death March Memorial Ruck, and a September 11th tribute workout. High-intensity interval training (HIIT) classes are also offered three times a week, benefitting more than 1,200 members.



The center’s popular “Biggest Loser” competition, named after the competition reality show aimed at losing weight through healthy diet and exercise, saw a surge in participation, doubling its numbers with new prizes and mid-event challenges. Teams competed for perks such as naming meals at the on base café, Perksburgh; fostering camaraderie and encouraging a healthier base community.



Intramural sports leagues, including basketball, flag football, volleyball, soccer, and softball, ran year-round. With the support of the Steel Airmen Support Team, officials were funded to ensure the success of these programs fostering year round morale and esprit de corps.



Facility improvements further enhanced the fitness center, with upgrades including new carpet, paint, LED lighting, ceiling tiles in the cardiovascular room, and enhanced security cameras. These changes improved safety and the overall experience for patrons.



In addition to fitness programming, the center assumed responsibility for Outdoor Recreation, expanding its offerings to support Steel Airmen and their families.



The 911th Fitness Center’s efforts have earned accolades, including being named the Fitness & Sports Program of the Year for two consecutive years. Additionally, the center’s exercise physiologist was recognized as a Superior Performer by the Unit Effectiveness Inspection team.



Under strong leadership and management, the $5 million facility, athletic field, and outdoor track remain safe, operational, and accessible to more than 20,000 customers annually. The team also secured 11 new Life Fitness machines with dual-purpose capabilities as part of a five-year plan to maintain and update equipment.



The 911th Fitness Center’s achievements underscore its commitment to mission readiness and fostering a culture of health and wellness for all Steel Airmen.

