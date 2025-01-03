911th Fitness Center recognized as top program for two consecutive years

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Gabriella Marsico, Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station sports specialist, wipes down workout equipment at the Pittsburgh IAP ARS fitness center, Pennsylvania, Aug. 26, 2024. The fitness center team maintains equipment service and cleanliness as one of their various duties, including event planning and supply budgeting. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Timothy Leddick)