12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart, the incoming command sergeant major of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, delivers a speech during the change of responsibility ceremony on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. A key highlight of the event was the passing of the colors, which symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and duties from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)