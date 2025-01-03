12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Hollis Young, the chaplain for 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Brigade, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade delivers a prayer during the change of responsibility ceremony on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. A key highlight of the event was the passing of the colors, which symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and duties from the outgoing command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)