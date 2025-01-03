12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Behrick, assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade presents flowers to incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart and his family during the change of responsibility ceremony on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. A key highlight of the event was the passing of the colors, which symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and duties from the outgoing command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)