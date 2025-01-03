12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Jeffery B. Meinders, the brigade commander of 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, passes the colors to Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart during a change of responsibility ceremony on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. A key highlight of the event, the passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and duties from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)