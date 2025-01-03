Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

    KATTERBACH, BAYERN, GERMANY

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Sar Paw 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade stand in formation for a change of responsibility ceremony on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. The ceremony marked the transition from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Lopez-Olivera, Jr. to the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart. A key highlight of the event was the passing of the colors, which symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and duties from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)

    Date Taken: 01.07.2025
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 8823785
    VIRIN: 250107-A-GV482-1001
    Resolution: 6720x2520
    Size: 8.41 MB
    Location: KATTERBACH, BAYERN, DE
    This work, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Responsibility
    12th CAB
    COR

