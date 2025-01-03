12th Combat Aviation Brigade holds Change of Responsibility Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade stand in formation for a change of responsibility ceremony on Katterbach Army Airfield in Ansbach, Germany, Jan. 7, 2025. The ceremony marked the transition from the outgoing Command Sgt. Maj. Jose Lopez-Olivera, Jr. to the incoming Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Reichart. A key highlight of the event was the passing of the colors, which symbolizes the transfer of responsibility, authority, and duties from the outgoing to the incoming command sergeant major. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Sar Paw)