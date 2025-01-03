Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry

A NATO E-3 Sentry approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 enabled the E-3 to maintain extended airborne endurance, providing uninterrupted radar coverage and seamless command and control capabilities critical to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
