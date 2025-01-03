Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry [Image 4 of 8]

    Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry

    POLAND

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    A NATO E-3 Sentry approaches a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, over Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 enabled the E-3 to maintain extended airborne endurance, providing uninterrupted radar coverage and seamless command and control capabilities critical to mission success. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    Date Posted: 01.07.2025 03:53
    Photo ID: 8823612
    VIRIN: 241219-F-PH996-1454
    Resolution: 6591x4394
    Size: 4.5 MB
    Location: PL
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NATO
    USAFE
    Poland
    AWACS
    NKAWTG

