Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry

A NATO E-3 Sentry departs a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after aerial refueling over Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The 100th ARW's KC-135 tankers play a critical role in supporting NATO's air operations, including exercises, training missions, and real-world operations. By refueling E-3 aircraft, the KC-135s enable NATO to maintain a robust and effective air defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)