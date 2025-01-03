Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Edison Millan, 351st Air Refueling Squadron pilot, navigates a KC-135 Stratotanker from the 100th Air Refueling Wing, Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, after aerial refueling over Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 tankers play a critical role in supporting NATO's air operations, including exercises, training missions, and real-world operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)