    Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry [Image 1 of 8]

    Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry

    POLAND

    12.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Demma, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, refuels a NATO E-3 Sentry over Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 tankers play a critical role in supporting NATO's air operations, including exercises, training missions, and real-world operations. By refueling E-3 aircraft, the KC-135s enable NATO to maintain a robust and effective air defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2024
    VIRIN: 241219-F-PH996-1065
    NATO
    USAFE
    Poland
    AWACS
    NKAWTG

