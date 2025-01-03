Stronger Together: 100th ARW KC-135 refuels NATO E-3 Sentry

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Demma, 351st Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker boom operator, refuels a NATO E-3 Sentry over Poland, Dec. 19, 2024. The KC-135 tankers play a critical role in supporting NATO's air operations, including exercises, training missions, and real-world operations. By refueling E-3 aircraft, the KC-135s enable NATO to maintain a robust and effective air defense posture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)