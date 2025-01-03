Camp Casey opens new transportation motor pool office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Yi, Chong Yol, assigned to Camp Casey directorate of public works (DPW), left, receives an award from Jimmy Ray, director of Logistics Readiness Center North, Army Field Support Batallion, for his support during the building of the new transportation motor pool (TMP) office at Camp Casey on Jan 7. The new building is the first for the TMP office in over 40 years to ensure safety, a better working environment, and commitment to those who rely on their services every day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)