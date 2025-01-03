Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Casey opens new transportation motor pool office [Image 2 of 8]

    Camp Casey opens new transportation motor pool office

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    01.07.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Soldiers and civilian workers pose for a photo to celebrate the opening of the new transportation motor pool (TMP) office at Camp Casey on Jan. 7. The new building is the first for the TMP office in over 40 years to ensure safety, a better working environment, and commitment to those who rely on their services every day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)

