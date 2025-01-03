Camp Casey opens new transportation motor pool office

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers and civilian workers pose for a photo to celebrate the opening of the new transportation motor pool (TMP) office at Camp Casey on Jan. 7. The new building is the first for the TMP office in over 40 years to ensure safety, a better working environment, and commitment to those who rely on their services every day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)