Camp Casey opens new transportation motor pool office

Ceremony participants receive scissors for a ribbon cutting ceremony to open the new transportation motor pool (TMP) office at Camp Casey on Jan. 7. The new building is the first for the TMP office in over 40 years to ensure safety, a better working environment, and commitment to those who rely on their services every day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker)