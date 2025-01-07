Camp Casey motor pool renovated, improving infrastructure

Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | Soldiers and civilian workers pose for a photo to celebrate the opening of the new...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Bryson Walker | Soldiers and civilian workers pose for a photo to celebrate the opening of the new transportation motor pool (TMP) office at Camp Casey on Jan. 7. The new building is the first for the TMP office in over 40 years to ensure safety, a better working environment, and commitment to those who rely on their services every day. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Bryson Walker) see less | View Image Page

CAMP CASEY, South Korea – Camp Casey’s Fleet Management Operations (FMO), colloquially referred to as the motor pool, got a modern facelift after more than 35 years of honorable service to the community, Camp Casey, South Korea, Jan. 7. The U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander, alongside other military leaders, celebrated the occasion with a ribbon cutting ceremony, tour of the renovated buildings, and an awards ceremony for employees.



“One of my primary objectives is making sure Yongsan-Casey is a safe and comfortable place to work,” said Col. Edward Cho, the U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey commander. “Both of these buildings were built over 35 years ago, with this being their first renovation since their original construction.”



Collectively, the two buildings have played a critical role in the installation’s logistical operations for over 88 years. Building S-2101 was first built in 1972 and supports driver’s testing and Fleet Management Operations. Building S-2363 was first built in 1989 and is an essential waiting area for drivers.



FMO is a core facility on every military installation, essential to the day-to-day mission requirements of every Soldier and civilian within the command’s footprint.



After a congratulatory speech from Cho, military leaders and civilians ceremoniously cut the ribbon to designate the two buildings as being open for business.



Additional guests of honor included Jimmy Ray, Logistics Readiness Center (LRC) – North director; Lt. Col. Brian Thompson, Army Field Support Battalion-Korean (AFSBn-K) commander; Sgt. Maj. Jamaal Simmons, AFSBn-K senior enlisted advisor; Tong Won O, Korean Service Corps union president; Directorate of Public Works leaders, and more.



After the ribbon cutting, the group walked through the new buildings and got a firsthand look at the update. Before even walking in, attendees were excited to see repaired roof and exterior which were visibly showing their age and getting closer to a dilapidated state.



“Just from looking at the exterior, I can tell it will be an amazing update,” said Cho.



U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey is the “Army’s Home in Korea for Warfighters” and has broad footprint covering everything from the De-militarized Zone (DMZ) to Seoul. Having safe and reliable transportation not only helps accomplish the mission, it also is a key factor impacting the quality of life for all members of the community. Military vehicles are used to keep the power on, transport personnel, stock shelves, and more.