Wolf Pack hosts Wing Community Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Max Lavigne, left, 8th Civil Engineer Squadron operations management craftsman, and Senior Airman Louver Cara, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance journeyman, pose with rock climbing gear at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. Wing Community Day was initiated to increase opportunities for meaningful engagement and a connected community through various clubs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)