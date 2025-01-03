Wolf Pack hosts Wing Community Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 8th Fighter Wing participate in Wing Community Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. Members of the Wolf Pack hosted Wing Community Day to offer several avenues for participating in hobbies, sports, and meeting people with similar interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)