Wolf Pack hosts Wing Community Day

Stickers and patches of the 5/6 Council are displayed on a table during Wing Community Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. Wing Community Day was initiated to increase opportunities for meaningful engagement and a connected community through various clubs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)