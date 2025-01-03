Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman 

    8th Fighter Wing

    Members from the 8th Fighter Wing participate in Wing Community Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. The Wolf Pack held Wing Community Day to create multiple opportunities for people to explore hobbies, sports, and meet others with shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)

    This work, Wolf Pack hosts Wing Community Day [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan AB
    INDOPACOM
    Wing Community Day
    Clubs of the Pack

