Wolf Pack hosts Wing Community Day

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members from the 8th Fighter Wing participate in Wing Community Day at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. The Wolf Pack held Wing Community Day to create multiple opportunities for people to explore hobbies, sports, and meet others with shared interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)