Wolf Pack hosts Wing Community Day

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Monge, left, 8th Maintenance Squadron aircraft ground equipment section chief, Tech. Sgt. Arana Khan, center, and Tech. Sgt. Jose Quinones, right, 8th Maintenance Group quality assurance inspectors, pose with tri-folds representing Hispanic countries at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Jan. 6, 2025. Members of the Wolf Pack hosted Wing Community Day to offer several avenues for participating in hobbies, sports, and meeting people with similar interests. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman)