Tartan Eagle 24: Close Quarter Battle Training

British Royal Marine Commandos conducting room clearing tactics inside a shoot house during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)