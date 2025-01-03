Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tartan Eagle 24: Rifle Range [Image 1 of 14]

    Tartan Eagle 24: Rifle Range

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    British Royal Marine Commandos practicing prone-position shooting in a live-fire exercise during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 8822898
    VIRIN: 240603-M-CK709-1027
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
    CQB
    MARFORCOM
    Royal Marine Commandos
    MCSFR
    AlliesandPartners
    Tartan Eagle24

