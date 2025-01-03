Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tartan Eagle 24: Rifle Range

    Tartan Eagle 24: Rifle Range

    CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command

    U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marine Commandos building comradery in a live-fire exercise during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2024
    Date Posted: 01.06.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 8822899
    VIRIN: 240603-M-CK709-1166
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.1 MB
    Location: CHESAPEAKE, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Tartan Eagle 24: Rifle Range [Image 14 of 14], by LCpl Thirteen Bahizi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

