Tartan Eagle 24: Close Quarter Battle Training

U.S. Marines and U.S. Navy Sailors with Marine Corps Security Forces Regiment and British Royal Marine Commandos, observe room clearing tactics training during Tartan Eagle 24 at Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex, Chesapeake, Virginia, June 3, 2024. U.S. Marines and British Royal Marine Commandos participated in Exercise Tartan Eagle 24 a annual bilateral exercise which enhances international relations with our allies, close-quarter battles capabilities, marksmanship, exchange tactics, techniques and procedures in fixed site security. (U.S. Marine Corps photo taken by Lance Cpl. Thirteen Bahizi)